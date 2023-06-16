Passengers carried by domestic airlines registered annual growth of 36.10%

The Civil Aviation sector in the country has witnessed impressive growth, with the number of passengers carried by domestic airlines growing substantially.

Based on the traffic data provided by different domestic airlines, the passenger count reached an impressive milestone of 636.07 lakh during January-May 2023, reflecting a significant annual growth of 36.10 per cent, compared to the corresponding period in the preceding year of January-May 2022, during which the passenger count was 467.37 lakh.

In the month of May 2022, the passenger count was 114.67 lakh, which in May 2023 rose to 132.41 lakh, registering a month-on-month growth of 15.24 per cent. This consistent growth is a testament to the collective efforts of airlines, airports, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation in fostering a safe, efficient, and customer-centric aviation ecosystem.

The overall number of passenger in May 2023 was increased by 3.26 lakh (2.52 per cent) as compared to April 23.

The notable increase in the volume of passengers demonstrates the strength and durability of India’s aviation sector, showcasing the continuous endeavours to improve connectivity and offer convenient travel choices to our country’s citizens. The higher load factor of 636.07 lakh passengers during January-May 2023 suggests rising demand for air transportation, underscoring the favourable direction of the aviation industry.

Also, the number of complaints decreased in May 2023 vis-à-vis May 2019. In May 2019, a total of 746 passenger-related complaints had been received by the scheduled domestic airlines whereas in May 2023, a total of 556 passenger-related complaints had been received by the scheduled domestic airlines.

“The collaborative efforts of all stakeholders have played a crucial role in propelling the growth of the aviation sector and establishing India as a prominent global aviation hub. The consistent expansion of the domestic airline industry and the birth of regional airlines are strengthening our economy, connecting people throughout the nation and ensuring last-mile connectivity through the UDAN Scheme.

The Ministry remains committed to fostering a favourable environment for the aviation industry to flourish and promote sustainable growth while ensuring the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and passenger satisfaction,” according to Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia.

This accomplishment is an outcome of the careful and thorough planning, operational effectiveness, and proactive actions undertaken by the industry. Following the Covid-19 pandemic, airlines have shown resilience by providing smooth and hassle-free travel experiences for passengers, along with improved air services.