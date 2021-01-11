Automobile dealers’ body FADA on Monday said retail sales of passenger vehicle in the month of December witnessed a year-on-year increase of 23.99 per cent to 2,71,249 units.

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), which collected vehicle registration data from 1,270 out of the 1,477 regional transport offices (RTOs), passenger vehicle (PV) sales stood at 2,18,775 units in December 2019.

Commenting on how December 2020 performed, FADA President, Vinkesh Gulati said, “Automobile registrations for the first time witnessed YoY growth in this Financial Year by growing 11 per cent in the month of December. A good crop season, better offers in 2W segment, new launches both in PV as well as 2W and fear of price increase in the month of January kept the demand going.”

However, the supply side issues in passenger vehicles continued for the 2nd straight month thus making waiting period as high as 8 months in select OEM vehicles, he added.

Two-wheeler sales increased 11.88 per cent to 14,24,620 units last month, as compared to 12,73,318 units in December 2019.

Commercial vehicle sales, however, slipped 13.52 per cent to 51,454 units in December 2020, as against 59,497 units a year ago.

Similarly, three-wheeler sales fell 52.75 per cent to 27,715 units last month, from 58,651 units in December 2019.

Tractor sales, however, grew by 35.49 per cent to 69,105 units last month, against 51,004 units in the same month of 2019.

Total sales across categories increased 11.01 per cent to 18,44,143 units last month compared to 16,61,245 units in December 2019.

FADA India represents over 15,000 automobile dealers having 26,500 dealerships including multiple Associations of Automobile Dealers at the Regional, State and City levels representing the entire Auto Retail Industry.