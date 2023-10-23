Wagh Bakri Tea Group director Parag Desai dies after attack by street dogs

Parag Desai, the director and owner of Wagh Bakri Tea Group, died on Sunday due to a brain haemorrhage following a fall outside his home, his company announced in a social media post. Desai was 49.

“With profound grief, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Parag Desai,” the company said in an Instagram post.

According to reports, the accident occurred on October 15 when Desai was attacked by street dogs outside his residence. During the attack, Desai fell on the ground while trying to ward off the dogs.

A security guard informed his family members who rushed him to Shelby Hospital where he was given initial treatment, according to a report by Ahmedabad Mirror.

The xext day, he was transferred to Zydus Hospital for surgical treatment but his condition remained serious. On Sunday, he succumbed to a brain haemorrhage on Sunday.

His death was condoled by Gujarat Congress chief and Rajaya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil, who offered his condolences to the entire Wagh Bakri family across India.

Very sad news coming in. Parag Desai, Director and owner Wagh Bakri Tea passed away. He had a brain haemorrhage following a fall.

May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the entire Wagh Bakri family across India. .co/Md0xLppL2X”>pic.twitter.com/Md0xLppL2X — Shaktisinh Gohil MP (@shaktisinhgohil) October 22, 2023

