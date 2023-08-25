One-stop B2B digital platform for MSMEs launched

To meet the requirements of the MSME sector, an innovative one-stop business platform ‘Udyog Plus’ has been launched.

This new digital platform offers a wide range of financial solutions, including financing, protection, investments, advisory and value-added services for Delhi NCR’s growing MSME sector.

MSMEs in Delhi NCR can now avail business loans of up to Rs 10 lakh through a completely paperless digital journey of Udyog Plus.

The new B2B digital platform, launched by Aditya Birla Finance Ltd (ABFL), is integrated with government e-commerce websites via Open Credit Enablement Network (OCEN) and private e-commerce websites to provide credit facilities to sellers on these platforms.

Rakesh Singh, MD & CEO Aditya Birla Finance Ltd, said, “We are excited to present Udyog Plus for our MSME customers in Delhi NCR, which will empower them to achieve new horizons of success. Delhi NCR is now home to more than 9 Lakh MSMEs, providing employment for a significant number of individuals. Through this platform, we aim to further strengthen ABFL’s foothold in the MSME segment and provide them with a wide range of solutions throughout their business life cycle and encourage the entrepreneurial spirit of Delhi NCR.”