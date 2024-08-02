Odisha logs 25% growth in GST collection

Odisha recorded a growth rate of 24.98% with an overall collection of Rs. 2035.18 crore under State GST (OGST + IGST Settlement) during July ‘ 4 against corresponding collection of 1628.43 crore recorded during July 23, an official statement said on Friday.

The progressive collection under State GST up to July 24 stands at Rs.8866.95 crore against a collection of Rs 7055.53 crore up to July 23 with a growth rate of 25.67%.

Odisha has also recorded collection of Gross GST (CGST+ IGST+ OGST + Cess) of Rs. 4925.02 Cr during July 2024 against corresponding collection of Rs. 4245.40 Cr recorded during July 2023 registering a growth rate of 16.01%.

Advertisement

The progressive collection under Gross GST up to July 24 stands at Rs. 20841.33 Cr against a collection of Rs. 18058.84 Cr up to July 23 with a growth rate of 15.41%.

The collection under all Acts monitored by the Commissionerate of CT & GST, Odisha including OGST/ IGST Settlement/VAT and Profession Tax during July 24 is Rs. 3209.66 Cr against collection of Rs. 2716.52 Cr during July 23 with a growth rate of 18.15%. The progressive growth rate up to July 24 under all Acts stands at 19.60%.

During July 24, 21.02 lakh of waybills were generated vis-å-vis 20.13 Lakh of waybills generated during July ’23 recording a growth of 4.44% reflecting the buoyancy in the State economy. Out of the 21.02 lakh e-waybills generated during July 24, Rs 12.10 lakh were intra-state waybills while 8.92 lakh were inter-state waybills.