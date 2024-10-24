Nvidia partners with Reliance Industries to build AI infra in India

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said Reliance Industries and Nvidia are partnering to build artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in India.

During a conversation with Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai, Huang said, “This is an excellent opportunity for India to have a large population and a large population of computer engineers. This is such an extraordinary time. I am honoured and privileged to get to partner with you for this.”

“In just one year’s time, by the end of this year, we will have nearly 20 times more compute capacities here in India than just a little over a year ago,” Huang added, referring to the infrastructure for computing.

Mukesh Ambani said, “Apart from the US and China, India has the best digital connectivity infrastructure.”

“Counting on Nvidia to deliver good quality AI infrastructure just the way Jio did it in telecom,” said Ambani.

Ambani further said that Nvidia’s computing system GB-200 is undoubtedly the best technology, and that he has “great respect” for Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg.

It is to be noted that in September last year, Reliance and Nvidia vowed to develop AI supercomputers in India and build large language models trained on its languages. Later that year, Nvidia unveiled a similar partnership with Tata Group.

Nvidia also launched a lightweight artificial intelligence (AI) model for the widely-used Hindi language at the event in Mumbai.

Nvidia said it was rolling out the new small language model, dubbed Nemotron-4-Mini-Hindi-4B, with 4 billion parameters, for firms to use in developing their own AI models.

“The model was pruned, distilled and trained with a combination of real-world Hindi data, synthetic Hindi data and an equal amount of English data,” it said in a statement.