State-run power giant NTPC on Thursday said that its companies’ recorded a growth of 13.3 per cent in generation during July-September quarter this year.

“Group generation in first half of the current financial year from April to September 2020, was 145.87 BU (billion units), higher by 0.4 per cent than the same period last year,” NTPC said in a statement.

“NTPC coal stations have maintained high Availability of 94.21 per cent during April to Sept’20 as against 90.26 per cent during the same period last year, demonstrating high levels of operational excellence,” it added.

It further said that with a total installed capacity of 62.9 GW, the group has 70 Power stations comprising of 24 Coal, 7 combined cycle Gas/Liquid Fuel, 1 Hydro, 13 Renewables along with 25 Subsidiary & JV Power Stations.