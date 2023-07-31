BBMB sets new power generation records

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman, BBMB, has said that the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) is continuing its remarkable journey of innovation and excellence in the field of power generation.

On July 29, BBMB accomplished yet another feat by achieving the highest-ever power generation of 625.26 LUs (Lakh Units) in a single day, surpassing its previous record of 615.94 LUs set on July 28.

In addition to this, BBMB also achieved maximum peak generation of 2784 MW (Megawatts) on the same day surpassing its previous record of 2733MW achieved on July 22.

BBMB had achieved record generation of 604.24 LUs on August 21, 2008. The record of August 21, 2008 was first smashed on July 24 by generating 615.14 LUs of power.

Thereafter on July 28 a record generation of 615.94 LUs was achieved and on July 29, this figure has been pushed to an all-time high of 625.26 LUs.