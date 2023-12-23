India registered over 7% increase in power generation

India witnessed a remarkable 7.71 per cent surge in power generation from April to November 2023 compared to the correbased power generation witnessed an increase of 11.19 per cent during April-November, as compared to corresponding period of the previous year owing to an unprecedented rise in temsponding period of the previous year.

Coal-perature, delayed monsoons in the Northern region of the country coupled with the resumption of full commercial activities post-Covid.

The domestic coal-based power generation up to November reached 779.1 Billion Units (BU), reflecting an increase of 8.38 per cent from the 718.83 Billion Units (BU) generated in the corresponding period of the last year.

Notably, India ranks as the world’s third-largest consumer of energy, with an annual electricity demand increase of about 4.7 per cent.

Coal import for blending has decreased substantially by 44.28 per cent to 15.16 (MT) up to November from 27.21 MT in the corresponding period of the previous year, despite the escalating power demand. This shows the nation’s commitment to self-reliance in coal production and minimizing overall coal imports.

”The government persists in its efforts to further enhance coal production, aiming to increase availability and reduce dependence on imported coal, thereby safeguarding foreign reserves,” an official release said.