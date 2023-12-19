NTPC achieves fastest ever 300 Billion Units Generation

NTPC Group achieved fastest ever 300 Billion Units (BU) generation on December 18, 2023 in FY 2023-24. This milestone is achieved in just 262 days, which is 18 days early as compared to the last financial year. In FY 2022-23, the company had crossed 300 BU generation on 5th January 2023. On a standalone basis, 256 BU generation has been recorded from NTPC stations in FY 2023-24.

This accomplishment reinforces NTPC’s commitment to delivering reliable and affordable power to the Nation. While NTPC has an installed capacity of approx. 74 GW, over 18 GW capacity including 5 GW Renewables is under construction. The company is committed to achieve 60 GW of Renewable Energy capacity by 2032.

Along with power generation, NTPC has also ventured into various new business areas including e-mobility, Waste-to-Energy, Green Hydrogen solutions and participated in the bidding for power distribution of Union Territories.

NTPC Ltd. is India’s largest integrated power utility, contributing 1/4th of the power requirement of the country. With a diverse portfolio of thermal, hydro, solar, and wind power plants, NTPC is dedicated to delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to the Nation. The company is committed to adopting best practices, fostering innovation, and embracing clean energy technologies for a greener future.