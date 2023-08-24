NRL and IWAI sign MoU for petroleum export

North East’s biggest refinery Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) and the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Guwahati in the presence of Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

This agreement focuses on facilitating the export of petroleum cargo via National Waterways 2 (NW 2) and the Indo-Bangla Protocol Route (IBPR).

The core objectives of this MoU include exporting approximately 10,000 metric tons of petroleum and petrochemical products every month through Assam’s IWAI Jogighopa Multi-Modal terminal. Additionally, Numaligarh Refinery Ltd will establish a POL Oil Terminal at Jogighopa Logistics Park, which will be linked by rail.

This collaboration aligns with the ‘Hydrocarbon Vision 2030 for Northeast’ initiative, seeking to enhance inland waterways transportation through NW2 and IBPR. This partnership marks a significant step in EXIM (Export-Import) trade for the Northeast region.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal underscored the significance of this collaboration for the advancement of trade in the Northeast and emphasised its alignment with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan. The Prime Minister’s Act East policy, designed to unleash the Northeast’s potential as outlined in the Hydrocarbon Vision 2030, also receives a boost through this MoU.

The signing of the MoU was conducted by A Selva Kumar, Director of IWAI, and Subrata Das, Chief General Manager (Marketing) of NRL.

Under the terms of the agreement, the IWAI will provide its terminal for cargo movement, technical assistance, and land for laying down petroleum pipelines. Bunkering facilities will also be set up at various points along the IBPR route. Additionally, IWAI will extend support to its vessels, including Tugs, Work Boats, and Survey vessels, whenever necessary.

NRL’s contributions include providing 40 acres of land with access to the nearest railway station in Jogighopa. They will develop loading and unloading facilities and achieve the goal of transporting 10,000 metric tons of petroleum and petrochemical products each month through NW – 2 and IBPR from the IWAI jetty at the Jogighopa MMT Park