NPG under PM GatiShakti evaluates six key infra projects

The Network Planning Group (NPG) under the PM GatiShakti initiative, convened its 77th meeting to evaluate six important infrastructure projects.

The meeting was conducted under the chairmanship of Additional Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Rajeev Singh Thakur for evaluating projects from Ministry of Railways (MoR), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW).

A greenfield project in Gujarat involving the construction of a 36.35 km Broad Gauge (BG) Double Line connecting Gothangam to Hazira was discussed.

Advertisement

By supporting the efficient movement of bulk and containerised cargo, the project is expected to foster regional economic development, reduce road traffic, and minimise environmental impacts through the modal shift of the cargo from road to rail transportation.

The stakeholders also discussed the strategic road upgrade in Assam to 4-lane NH-17, covering a 44.56 km stretch between Chirakuta (Bilasipara) and Tulungia.

It will enhance regional connectivity, linking Assam to West Bengal, Meghalaya, and important infrastructure such as the Multi-Modal Logistics Park at Jogighopa and Rupsi and Guwahati Airports.

The meeting discussed development of a Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Nashik, Maharashtra, over 109.97 acres. This greenfield project is designed to integrate road and rail transport, improving logistics efficiency, reducing costs, and supporting regional industries by providing facilities such as cargo consolidation, storage, and customs clearance.

The project is anticipated to handle 3.11 million metric tonnes of cargo annually from 2029 onwards.

A brownfield project in Bihar involving the development of a new civil enclave at Bihta Airfield, 28 km from Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna was also discussed.

This project addresses capacity constraints at Patna Airport and includes a new terminal building capable of handling 5 million passengers annually. It also involves a 10-bay apron for A-321 aircraft, with the aim of accommodating growing passenger traffic and improving connectivity in the region.

Another brownfield project highlighted was the development of a new civil enclave at Bagdogra Airport, in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal.

The expansion includes constructing a new terminal building with a capacity to handle 10 million passengers annually and an apron for 10 aircraft.

Located strategically in the “chicken neck” area, Bagdogra Airport serves as a critical gateway to the North-eastern region of the country, and this expansion is essential for meeting the region’s growing connectivity needs.

The NMP also discussed the development of international Container Transshipment Port al Galathea Bay in Andaman & Nicobar.

With a project cost of Rs 44,313 crore, this greenfield initiative aims to capitalise on the strategic location and deeper waters of the bay.

The port is expected to handle transshipment cargo from Indian ports, and the neighbouring countries in the region, enhancing India’s maritime trade competitiveness and generating substantial economic benefits.