Follow Us:
  1. Home / Business / Noted economist Abhijit Sen passes away at 72

Noted economist Abhijit Sen passes away at 72

Well-known economist and former member of the Planning Commission, Abhijit Sen, passed away late on Monday night following a heart attack.

SNS | New Delhi | August 30, 2022 12:18 pm

Abhijit Sen, economist, former member of Planning Commission,Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Noted economist Abhijit Sen passes away at 72(twitter)

Well-known economist and former member of the Planning Commission, Abhijit Sen, passed away late on Monday night following a heart attack. He was 72.

Sen taught economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and later held many important posts in his four-decade long career.

Apart from being a member of the Planning Commission between 2004 and 2014 during the UPA regime, he was also chairman of the Agriculture Ministry’s Commission of Agricultural Cost and Prices (CACP) in 1997 when the United Front Government was in power.

CACP under him was given the task of recommending minimum support prices for various commodities.

Prior to joining JNU’s centre for economics studies in 1985, Sen taught economics at Oxford, Cambridge, Sussex and Essex.

(inputs from IANS)

TAGS :

Related Latest News

One held in JNU molestation case
Clashes erupt between ABVP, Left groups in JNU; several injured
JNU to have medical college and a 500-bed hospital