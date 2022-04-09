No dues owed by BSES Rajdhani, BSES Yamuna to NTPC

The National Thermal Electricity Corporation has no debts to the two main power distribution corporations in the national capital, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) (NTPC).

Union Power Minister R.K. Singh gave the information to Parliament on Thursday.

“There are no outstanding dues towards National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) from BSES Rajdhani Private Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Private Limited (BYPL) as of date,” the Minister wrote in response to a question in the Lok Sabha.

“From March 2021 to March 2022, NTPC supplied 4,116 million units (MUs) and 2,037 MUs of power to BRPL and BYPL, respectively.”

NTPC plants provide 1,800 MW to Delhi, with 1,500 MW going to BSES.

“NTPC supplies power to ‘Delhi Discoms’ as per the existing ‘Power Purchase Agreements’ with these ‘Discoms’ and as per applicable ‘Laws, Rules and Regulations’,” Singh said.

On the question of transmission losses of these DISCOMs, the Minister said: “Transmission loss is applicable to transmission utilities. In FY2020-2021, the distribution loss of BYPL is 7.98 per cent and that of BRPL is 7.17 per cent.

“The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) allows transmission and distribution losses to be passed on to the consumer in the cost of power delivered in accordance with the regulations established by the DERC during the tariff determination exercise.”

(with inputs from IANS)