NTPC Secures 3rd Rank at ATD BEST Award 2024

State-run power generator NTPC has achieved an impressive milestone by securing the 3rd rank globally at the ATD BEST Award 2024, the highest ranking among all Indian companies.

Notably, NTPC is the only PSU to have received this prestigious award seven times in the past eight years. The accolade was accepted by Rachana Singh Bhal, CGM (Strategic HR & Talent Management), at a distinguished ceremony held in New Orleans, USA, on 21st May, 2024.

The ATD BEST Award, established by the Association for Talent Development (ATD), USA, is one of the most esteemed international recognitions in the field of Learning and Development (L&D). It honours organisations that leverage talent development as a strategic business tool and demonstrate enterprise-wide success through effective employee development practices. The ranking is determined through a rigorous evaluation and assessment process conducted by international experts of high integrity and global eminence.

This remarkable achievement highlights NTPC’s exceptional performance in the HR domain on an international level. The ATD BEST Award is a testament to NTPC’s outstanding L and D practices and its relentless pursuit of excellence. The company has adopted a focused approach towards learning and development, embraced technology and innovation, set industry benchmarks, facilitated learning opportunities, and fostered a culture of continuous learning.