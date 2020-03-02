State-owned construction firm National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC) India on Monday announced that it has received an order worth Rs 64.83 crore from Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) in Jharkhand

The company made the announcement in a BSE filing saying, it will execute this project on engineering, procurement and construction mode.

“This is to inform that NBCC (India) Limited has received an order from BHEL for construction of… reinforced concrete single steel flue chimney with borosilicate glass block lining system of 660 MW each (3 numbers) at North Karanapura STPP, Jharkhand,” the company said.

The project is priced at Rs 64.83 crore.

(With input from agencies)