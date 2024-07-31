NABRD opens 5 new DDM offices to intensify rural development initiatives in Rajasthan

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) inaugurated 5 new District Development offices, a landmark achievement that promises to significantly bolster rural development efforts across Rajasthan.

The Offices were inaugurated by Dr. Rajiv Siwach, Chief General Manager of NABARD Rajasthan.

The newly inaugurated DDM offices are in Churu, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Jalore and Kotputli-Behror districts, each strategically selected to address regional developmental needs.

These offices will serve as critical hubs for implementing NABARD’s initiatives, providing essential support to farmers, rural entrepreneurs, and local communities.

The CGM emphasized the importance of these new offices in NABARD’s mission to drive sustainable and inclusive growth.

Siwach said that this is a historical day as 5 new DDM offices of NABARD have been opened in a year. By increasing its presence, NABARD aims to streamline its efforts to facilitate effective Credit planning, agricultural sustainability, fostering economic development, implementation of developmental projects, supporting rural enterprises, and to ensure that support reaches every corner of our rural landscape, he added.

The ceremony, attended by District administration, Govt. line departments, LDM, Bankers, NGOs, SHG women and other key stakeholders, highlighted the anticipated impact of the new offices. Each DDM office will be instrumental in providing guidance for effective credit planning, technical assistance, and guidance on various schemes aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity, rural infrastructure, and overall development of the districts.

It worth mentioning that NABARD in Rajasthan during FY 2023-24 provided a total finance of Rs.29270 crore in the state through State government and various Rural Financial Institutions. NABARD also supported various developmental activities such as Producer Organizations, Skill upgradation and Marketing initiatives for Rural Youth, GI certification for traditional crafts, National Level exhibitions, financial and digital literacy initiatives, DPR based innovative projects, etc.