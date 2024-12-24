Mutual fund industry records Rs 17-lakh crore surge in assets in 2024

Driven by buoyant equity markets, robust economic growth, and increasing investor participation, the mutual fund industry sustained the growth momentum in 2024 with an impressive Rs 17 lakh crore surge in assets.

As per the data from the Association of Mutual Fund Industry (Amfi), 2024 saw a substantial net inflow of Rs 9.14 lakh crore, alongside a significant 5.6 crore increase in investor count and a growing popularity of SIPs, which alone contributed Rs 2.4 lakh crore.

The Industry’s assets under management (AUM) was registered at an all-time high of Rs 68 lakh crore by November-end, marking a 33% growth over the Rs 50.78 lakh crore registered at the end of 2023. The data suggested that the AUM of the mutual fund industry rose to an all-time high of Rs 68 lakh crore in 2024 (till November-end) from Rs 50.78 lakh crore at the end of December 2023. This year’s tally does not include the December number which will come out in the first week of 2025.

Another aspect highlighted by the AMFI data was that 2024 also marked the 12th consecutive yearly rise in the industry AUM after a drop in two preceding years. This growth in the industry was supported by inflows in equity schemes, especially Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), which have been witnessing incessant net inflow on a monthly basis since March 2021.

The contribution of equity markets has also been key, with the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex indices rising 8.5 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively, in 2024.

It is also to be noted that the capital expenditure by the government till October 2024 stood at Rs 4,66,545 crores, only 42% spent of budgeted Rs 11,11,111 crores for FY25.