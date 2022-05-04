Musk’s Twitter might charge users

After taking over Twitter Elon Musk might soon start charging the commercial/government users on the platform. In a recent tweet, Elon Musk has given the example of Freemasons which led to the organisation’s downfall.

Ultimately, the downfall of the Freemasons was giving away their stonecutting services for nothing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2022

In another Tweet, Musk clarified that the services for Twitter would remain free for casual users.

Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2022

Musk has been suggesting several changes for the organisation through various tweets over the past month. In an earlier Tweet, he had suggested changes to the Blue premium subscription service of Twitter.

Musk who took over Twitter for USD$44 billion last week has been saying he wants major changes like increasing the word limit,banning advertising or having an option to pay with dogecoin.

Other policy changes seem to be in line after Tesla CEO took over the microblogging platform. Musk also criticized Twitter’s censorship policy as he faulted a decision the company made in 2020 to block a New York Post story about Hunter Biden. He called the move “incredibly inappropriate.”

If Twitter implements the pay-to-post policy, it would become the first major social media company to charge users to interact with its platform.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk had said in a statement.

“I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spambots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it,” he added further.

Elon also shared his goals for Twitter while speaking to Vogue at Met Gala.

“Assuming everything gets done, would be to make Twitter as inclusive as possible,” Elon said, adding that he would like to “have the rest of the world on Twitter, and that they find it interesting, entertaining and funny, and that it makes their life better.”

(Agency inputs)