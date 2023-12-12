Mumbai Airport notches highest-ever November passenger traffic

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) here notched the highest passenger traffic of 4.46 million in November, besides maximum passenger movement and flights, officials said on Monday.

The number of passengers travelling through CSMIA, at 4.46 million, marked a 13 percent growth compared with November 2022, which recorded 3.90 million.

Last month also saw a total of 28,679 air traffic movements (ATMs), including over 7,000 international flights – or a 12 percent growth compared with November 2022 which had seen 25,375 flights.

Advertisement

This November also saw New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai remaining the top favourite destinations for the CSMIA, while Dubai, London, and Abu Dhabi were the most preferred international choices of the passengers.

The busy Mumbai-New Delhi route notched a huge traffic of 557,393 passengers last month.

Among the airlines, IndiGo, Vistara and Air India led in the domestic market share with IndiGo serving over 1.60 million passengers in November 2023. On the international sectors, IndiGo, Air India and Emirates emerged as the leaders even as the CSMIA recently included new destinations like Entebbe (Uganda), Baku (Azerbaijan), Bangkok, and Toronto.

In November, the CSMIA earned two more feathers in its cap – highest-ever single-day flight record of 1,032 ATMs on November 11 and handling 167,132 passengers on a single day on November 25.