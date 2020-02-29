Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries with $67 billion in net worth, minting Rs 7 crore every hour, is the ninth richest person in the world along with Steve Ballmer of Microsoft and Larry Page of Google, as per Hurun Global Rich List 2020.

This is the second time when Ambani has maintained his position in the top 10 richest people of the world.

“The only Asian in the Top 10, Ambani’s wealth increased mainly on the back of a good performance in his telecom business,” the Hurun Rich List said.

Ambani,62, is on a mission to restructure Reliance Industries to facilitate the planned strategic investments in group businesses – Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail, refining and petrochemicals. The conglomerate aims to be a zero net debt company in 18 months and is in discussion to sell 20 per cent oil-to-chemicals business to Saudi Aramco, at an enterprise value of $75 billion. RIL became the first Indian company to hit the milestone of achieving Rs 10 lakh crore market capitalisation.

The top position in the Hurun Global Rich List 2020 is retained by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos retains with $140 billion, down $7 billion, mainly due to the world’s largest divorce settlement with former wife MacKenzie Bezos, who makes the list in her own right with $44 billion.

Bill Gates, dropped down to third place on the Hurun Global Rich List 2020, with $106 billion, despite growing his wealth $10 billion or 10 per cent. Gates’ second rank is replaced by Bernard Arnault of LVMH with net worth $107 billion.

(With input from agencies)