Markets open on positive note

IANS | New Delhi | Updated : October 20, 2021 3:32 pm

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Tuesday opened on a positive note during the morning trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 62,156.48 points and touched a high of 62,159.29 points. The Sensex touched a low of 61,964.41 points.

On Monday, the Sensex closed at 61,765.59 points.

The Sensex is trading at 62,061.59 points, up by 296.00 points or 0.48 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at lower note at 18,602.35 points after closing at 18,477.05 points.

The Nifty is trading at 18,549.55 points in the morning.

