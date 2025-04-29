Markets end flat amid volatility; Nifty holds above 24,300

Indian stock market opens higher, Nifty above 24,400
The domestic benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday amid positive cues from global markets, as buying was seen in the PSU bank, auto and IT sectors in the early trade.
At close, the Sensex rose 70.01 points or 0.09% to 80,288.38, while the Nifty edged up 7.45 points or 0.03% to settle at 24,335.95.
Stocks failed to sustain intraday gains on Tuesday, ending largely unchanged in a range bound trading session. The Nifty 50 managed to hold above the 24,300 mark.
Broader market indices—the BSE Midcap and Smallcap—ended marginally higher, in line with the benchmark indices.
On the BSE, over 60 stocks touched their 52-week highs, including Mazagon Dock, Solar Industries, Max Financial, Coromandel International, and ICICI Bank.
Among sectoral indices, Nifty IT led the gains, rising 1.23% to close at 35,920 points. Other gainers included Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty Oil & Gas, which ended with gains of up to 0.45%.
On the downside, Nifty Pharma was the worst performer, declining by 1%. It was followed by losses in Nifty Metal, Media, Realty, Auto, and FMCG—each falling up to 0.90%.
Defence stocks rallied with gains of up to 15%, driven by expectations of rising demand for military equipment and a potential boost in defence spending. Stocks such as Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Mazagon Dock, and Garden Reach Shipbuilders (GRSE) saw strong gains.
Reliance Industries added another 3% following upbeat quarterly earnings, while UCO Bank jumped 4% after reporting a net profit of ₹652 crore for the March quarter.
In contrast, shares of Tata Technologies fell 6% to ₹662.25 after ICICI Securities issued a ‘sell’ rating.
Globally, European markets traded flat, while Asian stocks posted gains as investors awaited a series of corporate earnings and economic data releases, expected to provide early insights into the effects of global trade tensions.
