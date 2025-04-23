Market wraps up, notching 7th day of gains

The stock market on Wednesday wrapped up the session on a high note, notching its seventh straight day of gains. Robust buying was seen in IT, auto, and pharma stocks.

At the close, the Sensex was up 520.90 points, or 0.65%, at 80,116.49, and the Nifty was up 161.70 points, or 0.67%, at 24,328.95.

Notably, in the last seven sessions, the Sensex has gained 6,269 points, or 8.5%, and the Nifty 50 has jumped 1,930 points, or 8.6%, making investors richer by about ₹36 lakh crore in the period.

In the Nifty50, as many as 38 stocks closed higher, with shares of HCL Technologies up by 7.74%, ending as the top gainer. Further, Tech Mahindra was up 4.76% and Tata Motors was up 4.44%, while on the losing side were Kotak Mahindra Bank down by 2.09%, HDFC Bank down by 2.09%, and Grasim Industries down by 1.98%.

On the sectoral front, the Nifty IT index surged 4.34%, ending as the top gainer.

Nifty Auto also clocked a solid gain of 2.38%, Nifty Pharma was up by 1.40%, Healthcare by 1.34%, and Realty up 1.33%.

On the other hand, banking, financial, and consumer durables indices fell on profit booking, while the Nifty Consumer Durables lost 0.96%.

Nifty Bank fell by 0.50%, while Nifty Private Bank was down by 0.75%, and PSU Bank declined by 0.57%, all ending in losses. The Financial Services index dropped by 0.67%.

Nifty Midcap 100 rose over 1%, while Smallcap 100 gained 0.4%.

HCL Tech saw a rally of 8% in its shares after its results for the quarter ended in March came in line with expectations.

Gensol Engineering Ltd shares fell another 5% intraday, continuing their failing streak. PFC shares were also down by 3% intraday after the company filed a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Gensol Engineering.

On the global front, US President Donald Trump’s statement that he had no plans to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was a boost to market sentiment.

France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX jumped over 2%, while the UK’s FTSE rose over 1.5% during the session. In Asia, the Nikkei, Hang Seng, and Kospi rose by nearly 2%.