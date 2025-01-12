Market valuation of 5 of top 10 most-valued firms tumble over Rs 1.85 trillion

The combined market valuation of five of the top-10 most-valued firms tumbled Rs 1,85,952.31 crore last week.

HDFC Bank took the biggest hit, in-line with a weak trend in domestic equities.

The rank-wise performance of the top 10 firms, in terms of market valuation, were Reliance Industries followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and HCL Tech.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and ITC faced erosion from their market valuations while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and HCL Technologies, were the gainers.

HCL Technologies was the latest entrant in the top-10 pack.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank dropped by Rs 70,479.23 crore to Rs 12,67,440.61 crore while ICICI Bank’s valuation declined by Rs 11,877.49 crore to Rs 8,81,501.01 crore.

IT giant TCS added Rs 60,168.79 crore taking its mcap to Rs 15,43,313.32 crore while HCL Tech jumped Rs 13,120.58 crore to Rs 5,41,539.01 crore.

The valuation of Infosys surged Rs 11,792.44 crore to Rs 8,16,626.78 crore.

Notably on Friday, the Nifty IT index jumped 3.44 per cent due to a healthy Q3 result of heavyweight TCS.

The mcap of State Bank of India slumped Rs 44,935.46 crore to Rs 6,63,233.14 crore.

Reliance Industries eroded by Rs 12,179.13 crore to Rs 16,81,194.35 crore while the mcap of Hindustan Unilever rallied Rs 8,564.26 crore to Rs 5,73,758.44 crore.

Further in the week, telecom giant, Bharti Airtel, climbed Rs 8,999.41 crore to Rs 9,19,933.99 crore.

On Friday, the market ended lower during a highly volatile session with Nifty falling below 23,350. This was led by selling across the sectors, barring IT stocks.

At close, the Sensex was down 241.30 points or 0.31 per cent at 77,378.91, and the Nifty was down 95 points or 0.40% percent at 23,431.50.