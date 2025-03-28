Markets end lower with auto, IT stocks under pressure

The benchmark indices ended lower on Friday, with auto and Information Technology stocks remaining under pressure amid concern over the upcoming US tariffs.

At close, the Sensex was down 191.51 points or 0.25% at 77,414.92, and the Nifty was down 72.60 points or 0.31% at 23,519.35.

Notably, for the Financial Year 2024-25, Sensex and Nifty surged 5% each.

The mid- and small-cap indices underperformed, as the BSE Midcap index fell 0.68% and the Smallcap index declined 0.35%.

Due to the losses across segments, the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly ₹413 lakh crore from about ₹415 lakh crore in the previous session.

Among the sectors, on the downside were Nifty Media (2.29%), IT (1.76%), Realty (1.42%), and Auto (1.03%). Except for FMCG, oil & gas, all other indices ended in the red.

Nifty Bank ended flat, while the Financial Services rose 0.25%.

IndusInd Bank shares fell over 4%, snapping a two-day gaining streak, ahead of the external auditor PwC’s report on accounting discrepancies, which is expected by the end of the week.

On Nifty, 31 stocks ended in the red in the index, out of which shares of IndusInd Bank (3.64%), Wipro (3.56%), and Shriram Finance (3.28%) ended as the top losers in the index.

Among the major laggards on Sensex were Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Shriram Finance, Cipla, and M&M. On the other hand, top gainers included Tata Consumer, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Apollo Hospitals, ONGC, and ICICI Bank.

Further, the Pharma stocks witnessed continued selling pressure with the Nifty Pharma index declining by a percent, as a substantial portion of their revenue comes from exporting generic drug formulations to the U.S.

Despite initial losses, Tata Motors shares managed to end with a 0.70% gain.

Major Asian and European indices suffered significant losses as Trump’s aggressive tariffs raised fears of a deeper and global trade war.

The market will remain shut on Monday, March 31, on account of Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id).