Market snaps 7-day losing streak, Nifty closes above 23,500

The benchmark indices snapped seven-day losing streak and ended higher in the volatile session on Tuesday.

Nifty was at 23,500 amid buying seen in the auto, realty and media names. Profit booking at higher levels also contributed to the reversal in stock prices.

At close, the Sensex was up 239.37 points or 0.31% at 77,578.38, and the Nifty was up 64.70 points or 0.28% at 23,518.50.

On Nifty, M&M, Trent, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank and Eicher Motors were among the top gainers. On the losing side were SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life, Reliance Industries, Tata Consumer and Hindalco.

Around 170 stocks touched their 52-week high on the BSE. These included AMI Organics, Banco Products, CarTrade Tech, Coforge, DCM Shriram, Federal Bank, Fortis Healthcare, Indian Hotels, Kiri Industries, Mastek, PG Electroplast, Pix Transmision, Sasken Technologies, Sharda Crop, Supriya Life, among others.

Among the sectors, Nifty Media was the top performer, rallying 1.48 per cent. It was followed by Nifty Auto, which gained 1.37 per cent.

Other indices such as Nifty Consumer Durables, Nifty Pharma, and Nifty IT posted gains ranging from 0.7% to 1.16%.

Nifty Metal index fell by 0.85%, while the Nifty PSU Bank index tumbled 0.62%.

Nifty Midcap 100 index closing the session up 0.93% at 54,548, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index ended with a gain of nearly 1%, closing at 17,677.

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises surged 6% after Punit Goenka stepped down as Managing Director while continuing as the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

GMR Airports Infrastructure shares rose nearly 3% after the company reported handling over 1 crore passengers in October 2024, marking a 9.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

Shares of Indian Hotels Company gained 2%, and also hit a record high of Rs 760.95.

After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman advised banks to deter from selling insurance and instead focus on core banking, the shares of life insurance companies like SBI Life, HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential, and Max Financial fell 1-3%.

Market started on a positive note and extended the gains as the day progress.

Indices erased most of the intraday gains in the final hour on report of Ukraine makes first ATACMS strike inside Russia.

The market will remain shut on Wednesday, November 20, on account of Maharashtra Assembly polls.