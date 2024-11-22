Market posted strong gains, most of Adani Group stocks recover

Stock market posted strong gains on Friday recording their biggest single-day gains in over five months amid buying across sectors.

At close, the Sensex was up 1,961.32 points or 2.54% at 79,117.11, and the Nifty was up 557.35 points or 2.39% at 23,907.25.

During the session, Nifty reached a peak of 23,956.1 and dipped to a low of 23,359.0. The Sensex demonstrated a similar upward trend, trading within a range of 79,218.19 and 77,226.69.

Advertisement

The top gainers on NSE were Fine Organic Industries (up 9.62%), Easy Trip Planners (up 8.50%), Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (up 8.41%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (up 7.44%), Sobha (up 7.41%).

On the losing side were Adani Green Energy (down 8.20%), Adani Energy Solutions (down 6.93%), Nework 18 Media & Investments (down 5.62%), Honasa Consumer (down 5.45%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (down 4.50%).

BSE Midcap index added 1.3% and Smallcap index rose nearly 1%.

On BSE, over 160 stocks touched their 52-week high including, NALCO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Coforge, Coromandel International, CRISIL, Federal Bank, Fortis Healthcare, HCL Technologies, Indian Hotels, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Mastek, Persistent Systems, among others.

Further, over 100 stocks touched their 52-week low on the BSE, including, Aarti Industries, Adani Energy, Adani Enterprises, Adani Wilmar, Asian Paints, Avenue Supermarts, Birla Corp, C. E. Info Systems, Happiest Minds, PNC Infratech, Prince Pipes, RHI Magnesita, Tanla Platforms, Tata Technologies, Trident, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, among others.

Among the sectors, Nifty IT,Banks, Oil and Gas and Realty were among the major gainers. Nifty PSU Bank posted a sharp recovery on Friday trading higher by 2.47%.

The biggest decline came from the largest private sector lender State Bank of India (SBI), which dropped over 5% on Thursday, and recovered most of its losses to trade higher by 3.29% on Friday.

Further, most of the Adani Group stocks turned positive, and climbed as much as 3-4%, after the previous day’s massive sell-off triggered by bribery charges in the US against Gautam Adani and other group executives.

Shares of Protean eGov Technologies, IT-enabled solution company fell 9% intraday as the NSE announced it would offload a stake in the company.

Shares of Godrej Properties surged nearly 5% after Bank of America (BofA) upgraded the stock to a ‘Buy’ rating from Neutral.