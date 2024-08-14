Market finishes trading on mixed note; Nifty IT outperforms

Amid a slightly choppy session, the domestic benchmark indices finished Wednesday’s trading on a mixed note.

After positive US economic data, the Nifty IT index outperformed the other 13 key industry indices.

IT index rose 1.5 per cent, with TCS, HCLTech, and L&T Technology Services driving the uptick.

At close, the Sensex was up 149.85 points or 0.19 percent at 79,105.88, and the Nifty was up 4.75 points or 0.02 per cent at 24,143.75.

On the broader market front, the Nifty Midcap 100 closed up 0.59%, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 closed 0.64%.

On the BSE, over 170 stocks touched 52-week high including PB Fintech, Torrent Pharma, TVS Motor, Ajanta Pharma, Oil India, Marksans Pharma, Gravita India, Sarda Energy, Edelweiss Financial Services, Inox Wind Energy, among others.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (2.29%), HCL Technologies Ltd (1.96%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (1.47%), Infosys Ltd (1.25%) and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (1.16%) ended as top gainers.

Divi’s Laboratories Ltd (4.03%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (3.17%), Coal India Ltd (3%), UltraTech Cement Ltd (2.35%), and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (2.14%) were among the laggards.

All the other sectoral indices, barring IT, ended in red with Nifty Metal Index falling down by over a percent yet again.

Nifty IT index has risen by around 12 per cent year-to-date in 2024, slightly outpacing the benchmark Nifty.

On a longer horizon too, the IT index has outperformed, advancing over 28 per cent in the past year compared to the Nifty’s 24% rise.

Hero MotoCorp shares fell 3.2% after the company’s net profit increased 36% on year to Rs 1,122.6 which was below analysts’ estimates.

Piramal Enterprises stock fell 10.4% after the diversified NBFC reported Q1 FY25 earnings.

Japan’s benchmark index began to rise, but it soon lost momentum when it was revealed that the prime minister will not run for reelection as head of the ruling party.

Early trade saw Germany’s DAX rise 0.4% to 17,888.68, while France’s CAC 40 gained 0.7% to 7,324.59. The FTSE 100 in Britain increased 0.6% to 8,280.28.

The stock exchanges BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain shut on Thursday, August 15, on account of Independence Day 2024. Hence, there will be no trading activity in the Indian stock market on 15 August