Market falls for 8th session for first time in two yrs

Benchmark indices fell for eighth straight session for the first time in two years on Friday.

At close, Sensex was down 199 points or 0.3 per cent at 75,939, and the Nifty was down 102 points or 0.4 per cent at 22,929. About 642 shares advanced, 3,200 shares declined, and 73 shares were unchanged.

The downfall was amid the fears of relentless FII selling and weak Q3 earnings overshadowed.

Notably, the Nifty is currently 13 per cent below its all-time high, while Sensex has declined 12 per cent from its peak.

BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices nosediving nearly over 3 per cent each. The smallcap index is down around 21 per cent from its December record high, while midcaps are 19.5 per cent below their peak closing level in September.

Significantly, the market capitalization of BSE-listed companies dropped below Rs 400 lakh crore for the first time since June 2024.

Among the sectors, all 13 major indices were in the red, with Nifty Energy, Media, PSU Bank, and Pharma taking the hardest hits, each falling 2-3 per cent.

Pharma stocks came under selling pressure amid reciprocal tariff threats from the US.

On Nifty 50, the biggest losers were Bharat Electronics, Adani Enterprises, Trent, Adani Ports, and Sun Pharma, tumbling 3-4 per cent. Britannia, ICICI Bank, Nestle, Infosys, and TCS emerged as the top gainers, edging up 0.7-1 per cent.

Among the individual performers, Hindalco Industries posted a 2 per cent gain propelling its shares to Rs 615, a positive shift stemming from company’s Q3FY25 performance.

Maruti Suzuki India’s shares saw a 1 per cent appreciation, reaching Rs 12,780 after the international brokerage firm HSBC reiterating its “buy” recommendation.

United Breweries’ stock initially demonstrated significant upward movement, climbing as high as 6.6 per cent to Rs 2,166.

On the losing side was the shares of ITI Ltd declining by 5 per cent followed by the release of company’s Q3FY25 results.

NATCO Pharma’s shares experienced a further 10 per cent decline, extending the previous day’s 20 per cent drop.

Manappuram Finance’s shares fell 5 per cent, reaching Rs 183. This significant drop was triggered by the company’s weaker-than-expected Q3FY25 results.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have been net sellers in Indian equities amid global economic uncertainty and a strengthening US Dollar.

