Domestic markets witness a sharp recovery in the last hour of Wednesday’s session, backed by gains in financial stocks amid largely positive cues from global markets. After opening on a week note, the S&P BSE Sensex ended at 40,794.74 levels, up 169.23 points or 0.42 per cent. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 36.55 points or 0.31 per cent to 11,971.05.

Bajaj Finserv, rising 4 per cent, was leading the gainers on the Sensex pack, followed by Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, HDFC and SBI.

On the other hand, NTPC, ONGC, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid, Infosys and HCL Tech were among the major laggards.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap ended with gains at 0.5 per cent. However, the SmallCap slipped in negative territory to end 0.19 per cent lower.

On the global front, bourses in Hong Kong and Seoul ended higher, while Shanghai and Tokyo were in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a positive note in early deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.09 per cent lower at USD 42.41 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee edged 4 paise higher to close at 73.31 against the US dollar.