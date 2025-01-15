Market extends gain amid buying in IT, metal and realty names

The stock market on Wednesday extended the gain for the second consecutive session amid buying in IT, metal, power and realty names.

Amid mixed global markets, indices opened on a strong note and witnessed a rangebound movement throughout the session.

Advertisement

At close, the Sensex was up 224.45 points or 0.29% at 76,724.08, and the Nifty was up 37.15 points or 0.16% at 23,213.20.

Advertisement

Heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, and Kotak Mahindra Bank supported the frontline indices.

On Nifty, the top gainers were Trent (3.72%), NTPC (3.53%), Power Grid Corporation of India (2.89%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (2.23%), Maruti Suzuki India (1.76%) among others.

On the losing side were Mahindra & Mahindra (2.93%), Bajaj Finserv (2.44%), Axis Bank (2.36%), Bajaj Finance (2.15%), Shriram Finance (2%).

BSE Midcap index ended flat, while Smallcap index was up 0.3%. Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose by 0.56% to 17,353, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index concluded the day with a gain of 0.41%, closing at 53,899.

Among the sectors, Nifty Realty emerged as the top performer with a rally of 1.39 per cent.

Nifty Media emerged as the worst-performing sectoral index, losing 1.36%, followed by Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto, and Nifty FMCG, which ended with losses of 1.04%, 0.53%, and 0.14%, respectively.

In the Nifty Realty, Phoenix Mills emerged as the top gainer rising 5.5% followed by Raymond, Mahindra Lifespace, Brigade Enterprises, DLF, and Oberoi Realty, all ending the session with gains between 1.5% and 4.6%.

In the energy sector, Power Grid, NTPC, and Coal India emerging as top performers, recording gains of up to 4%.

Other prominent gainers in the power sector included Adani Green Energy, NHPC, Tata Power, and several others, all registering gains between 1% and 3%.

Shoppers Stop shares surged nearly 6% in early trade, driven by a strong Q3 FY25 performance.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) shares gained 4%, buoyed by successful bid to provide financing for the development of the Banhardih coal block in Jharkhand.

Kalyan Jewellers India’s stock hit its lower circuit of 10%, leading the stock to crashed 32% over the last nine trading sessions.

Axis Bank shares crashed three percent after a block deal including 33.2 lakh shares exchanged hands on the bourses while the tech giant, Wipro shares fell 0.38%, ahead of its third-quarter results for Q3FY25.