Market extends fall for 4th straight session amid selling

Indian stock market on Monday extended the fall for the fourth straight session amid selling across the sectors.

At close, the Sensex was down 1,048.90 points or 1.36 per cent at 76,330.01, and the Nifty was down 345.55 points or 1.47 per cent at 23,085.95.

The market performance came with a background of crude oil prices hitting over a 3-month high and weak global markets as investors cut down the US rate cut expectations in 2025.

BSE Midcap index lost 4.17 per cent, while the Smallcap index dropped 4.14 per cent. The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms plunged to nearly Rs 417 lakh crore from nearly Rs 430 lakh crore in the previous session.

The top gainers on Nifty index included Axis Bank (0.83 per cent), Tata Consultancy Services (0.60 per cent), Indusind Bank (0.44 per cent), and Hindustan Unilever (0.37 per cent).

While on the losing side were Adani Enterprises (6.29 per cent), Trent (5.46 per cent), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (4.45 per cent), Bharat Electronics (4.21 per cent), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (4.10 per cent). Bank Nifty concluded at 48,734.15, with an intraday high of 48,606.35 and a low of 47,898.35.

On BSE, around 490 stocks hit 52-week low including Adani Wilmar, Shree Renuka Sugars, Tube Investment, SJVN, GMR Airports, IOC, L&T Finance, Engineers India, Hindustan Copper, Central Bank of India, Mishra Dhatu, Astral, BHEL, SAIL, UCO Bank, Rajesh Exports, Laxmi Organic, NMDC Steel, among others.

Among the sectors, almost all indices ended in the red with realty index down 6.7 per cent and oil & gas, power, PSU, metal, media down 3-4 per cent.

Real estate stocks emerged as the biggest laggards, as all 10 constituents of the Nifty Realty index tumbled between 5 per cent and 10 per cent. The index collectively lost 6.50 per cent marking its biggest intraday drop in the last seven months. Among the key individual performances, IndusInd Bank surged after its foreign headroom increased in its December shareholding pattern following a foreign institutional investor (FII) sell-off.

Shares of Biocon soared over 4 per cent after the US Food and Drug Administration cleared arm Biocon Biologics’ insulin facility in Malaysia. AB Capital rose after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “overweight” from “equal-weight” and set a target price of Rs 247 per share. TCS shares extended gains following its positive Q3 earnings while the shares of One97 Communications, Paytm, continued to fall for the fourth consecutive session.