Market erases all gains, Nifty falls below 23,300

Benchmark indices came under pressure on Thursday erasing all gains from the previous session with Nifty falling below 23,300 intraday.

At close, the Sensex was down 422.59 points or 0.54% at 77,155.79, while the Nifty fell 168.60 points or 0.72% at 23,349.90.

Sensex opened at 77,711.11 against its previous close of 77,578.38 and dropped 1% to the level of 76,802.73. Further, Nifty 50 opened at 23,488.45 against its previous close of 23,518.50 and fell over a per cent to 23,263.15.

Mid and small-cap segments also suffered losses as BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended 0.37% and 0.67% lower, respectively.

The overall market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly ₹425 lakh crore from about ₹431 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by about ₹6 lakh crore in a single session.

Most sectoral indices ended with losses on the NSE, with Nifty PSU Bank cracking nearly 3%, followed by Nifty Metal and Media indices which fell over 2% each.

However, Nifty Realty climbed about 1% and Nifty IT ended with a gain of half a per cent.

On NSE, the top gainers were Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (up 7.41%), VIP Industries (up 7.24%), NLC India (up 6.75%), CRISIL (up 6.08%), Amber Enterprises India (up 6.06%).

While on the losing side were Adani Power (down 9.15%), ACC (down 7.25%), Thermax (down 5.69%), Whirlpool Of India (down 5.48%), Patanjali Foods (down 5.17%).

On NSE, over 160 stocks touched their 52-week high. These included Avalon Technologies, Coforge, Federal Bank, Fortis Healthcare, Indian Hotels, Kiri Industries, NALCO, Panacea Biotec, Sasken Technologies, TD Power System, Vijaya Diagnostic, among others.

Further, more than 170 stocks touched their 52-week low on the BSE, including, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Allcargo Logistics, Andhra Petro, Birla Corp, Jamna Auto, Kolte-Patil, Kopran, Mahindra Lifespace, Nucleus Softwar, PNC Infratech, Prince Pipes, Shalimar Paints, Shoppers Stop, Uttam Sugar, among others.

Several Adani Group shares hit their lower circuits in early trade on Thursday after Gautam Adani was indicted in New York over his role in an alleged multibillion-dollar bribery and fraud scheme.

Shares of Adani Enterprises dipped by 23%; Adani Ports by 14%; Adani Green Energy by 19%; Adani Energy Solutions by 20%; Adani Power by 10%; Adani Total Gas by 10.4%; Adani Wilmar by 10%; ACC by 8%; Ambuja Cements by 13%; and NDTV by 0.2%.