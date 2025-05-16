Market ends with mild losses amid mixed global cues

The stock market ended with mild losses on Friday on profit booking amid mixed global cues.

At close, Sensex was down 200.15 points or 0.24 per cent at 82,330.59, and the Nifty was down 42.30 points or 0.17 per cent at 25,019.80.

For the overall week, BSE Sensex jumped 3.6 per cent and Nifty50 added 4.2 per cent.

The mid and small-cap indices, however, ended with significant gains, outperforming the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed 0.85 per cent and 1.18 per cent higher, respectively.

Due to the gains in the broader markets, the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly Rs 443 lakh crore from Rs 440 lakh crore in the previous session.

Among the sectors, Nifty Realty rose 1.63 per cent. This was followed by Media, which climbed 1.11per cent, FMCG and Auto indices rose 0.66 per cent and 0.62 per cent , respectively. While the IT index fell 0.84per cent.

Nifty Bank and Financial Services indices ended almost flat, while the PSU Bank and Private Bank indices rose 0.10% and 0.09%, respectively.

IndusInd Bank shares picked up marginally, after slipping by 4 per cent in trade as brokerages cut earnings forecasts after renewed accounting concerns.

On Nifty50, as many as 26 stocks ended with gains, with Bharat Electronics up by 3.82 per cent, Tata Consumer Products up by 2 per cent, and Bajaj Auto up 2 per cent ending as the top gainers. While on the losing side were Bharti Airtel (2.83 per cent), HCL Technologies (2.06 per cent), and Infosys (1.46 per cent).

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) shares surge over 5 per cent after the company reported a strong Q4FY25 with a 42.1 per cent rise in net profit.

IRFC shares surged 8 per cent after a positive Q4FY25, continuing their upward momentum as analysts remained positive.

On BSE, nearly 80 stocks touched their 52-week highs. These included Mazagon Dock, Medplus Health, Bajaj Holdings, Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics, Solar Industries, APL Apollo, ICICI Bank, Redington, Max Financial, Dalmia Bharat, Anupam Rasayan, among others.

Sustained FII inflows and stable global markets further contributed to the positive sentiment.

On the global front, Wall Street stocks ended mixed on Thursday, with the S&P 500 recovering fully from a deep selloff in April triggered by US President Donald Trump’s global trade war.