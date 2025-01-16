Market ends on positive note led by metal, power, PSU banks

Stock market ended on a positive note on Thursday, extending the winning run for the third consecutive session.

Indices opened higher and pushed the Nifty index to the day’s high of 23,391.65 on the back of positive global cues.

Advertisement

At close, the Sensex was up 318.74 points or 0.42 per cent at 77,042.82, and the Nifty was up 98.60 points or 0.42 per cent at 23,311.80.

Advertisement

Despite some profit booking, the market traded positive throughout the session mostly led by metal, power, PSU banks.

Throughout the session Nifty reached a peak of 23,391.65 and a low of 23,272.05. Sensex fluctuated between 77,319.5 and 76,895.51, ultimately closing 0.42 per cent higher.

On Nifty the gainers were HDFC Life Insurance Company (7.94 per cent), Bharat Electronics (3.10 per cent), SBI Life Insurance Company (2.77 per cent), Shriram Finance (2.55 per cent), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (1.94 per cent).

While on the losing side were Trent (2.80 per cent), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (2.58 per cent ), Tata Consumer (1.87 per cent), HCL Technologies (1.83 per cent), and Wipro (1.57 per cent).

The Bank Nifty concluded at 48,751.7, with an intraday high of 49,459.0 and a low of 49,038.45.

BSE Midcap index was up 1 per cent and Smallcap indices rose 1.4 per cent.

On the sectoral analysis, except Consumer Durables, IT, FMCG, pharma, all others ended in the green with metal, media, oil & gas, PSU bank, realty, auto up 0.5-2.5 per cent.

PSU Banking led with gains of over 2 per cent, followed by the Metal and Energy sectors, while FMCG and IT were the laggards.

Nifty Midcap 50 closed up by 0.62 per cent while the small-cap stocks Nifty Small Cap 100 closed at 17,353.95, marking an increase of 289.35 points or 1.67 per cent.

Among the individual performances, Delhivery shares rose 3.09 per cent to Rs 334.90 after the company launched a Rapid Commerce service offering sub-2-hour deliveries.

Shares of HDFC Bank gained 10 per cent after the company reported Q3 results exceeding expectations.

Bharat Dynamics shares surged over 8 per cent to reach an intraday high of Rs 1,227.9. The development comes after the defence manufacturer secured a significant order worth Rs 2,960 crore from the Ministry of Defence.

Oracle Financial Services Software fell over 5 per cent after the company reported a nearly 27 per cent drop in consolidated net profit for Q3FY25.

Shares of CEAT dropped 7.5 per cent to Rs 2,825 after the company reported a 46.5 per cent YoY decline in net profit.