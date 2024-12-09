Market ends lower for second consecutive session; FMCG, PSU bank, auto stocks drag

Market witnessed a rangebound movement on Monday and ended lower for the second consecutive session with Nifty closing near 24,600.

Selling was seen in the FMCG, PSU Bank, auto, and pharma names while buying in capital goods, IT, and metal stocks. At close, the Sensex was down 200.66 points or 0.25% at 81,508.46, and the Nifty was down 58.80 points or 0.24% at 24,619.

During the trading session, the Nifty reached a day high of 24,705.0 and a low of 24,580.05 while Sensex traded within a range of 81,783.28 and 81,411.55.

In the Nifty index, top gainers included Wipro (2.15%), Larsen & Toubro (2.08%), SBI Life Insurance Company (1.43%), Tata Steel (1.07%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (1.03%).

While on the losing side were Tata Consumer (4.16%), Hindustan Unilever (3.34%), Tata Motors (2.21%), Axis Bank (1.80%), and Nestle India (1.72%).

On BSE, over 280 stocks touched their 52-week high, including Anand Rathi, Ceat, Chalet Hotels, City Union Bank, Coforge, Dixon Technologies, EID Parry, HDFC Bank, Indian Hotels, L&T, Lloyds Metals, Max Healthcare, Paytm, PB Fintech, Persistent Systems, Tech Mahindra, Welspun Corp, Wipro, Zomato, among others.

The BSE midcap index was up 0.3% and the smallcap index rose 0.5%. Among the sectoral performances, Nifty FMCG index emerged as the worst-performing sectoral index, sliding 2.22%. Godrej Consumer Products shares plunged 8.7% to an 11-month low.

Other FMCG stocks, including Tata Consumer, Marico, HUL, Dabur, and Colgate-Palmolive, also ended the session with losses ranging from 2% to 4%.

Nifty Media, Nifty Auto, Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty Pharma, Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty Energy, closed with losses of up to 2.02%. Nifty Metal index emerged as the top sectoral gainer, rising 0.62%.

Stocks like Reliance Industries and State Bank of India also closed lower, with losses of 1.3% and 0.7%, respectively.

Among the individual sectors, RITES rose over 2% after the company secured an order worth $9.71 million from the Ministry of Public Works, Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

HDFC Bank gained 0.76%, while other stocks, including Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, and ICICI Bank, ended the session with losses of up to 1.8%.

Asian stocks ended today’s session mostly in the green, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surging 2.76%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged up 0.18%, closing the session at 39,160.5, while the Topix advanced 0.27% to end at 2,734.56.