Market ends low; mid, small-caps outperform

Benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday with Nifty at 25,150 with shares of select heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel ending up as the top drags.

At close, the Sensex was down 151.48 points or 0.18% at 82,201.16, and the Nifty was down 53.60 points or 0.21% at 25,145.10.

The mid and small-cap segments closed with gains with BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closing at 0.27% and 0.56% higher, respectively.

Advertisement

Overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms increased to nearly Rs 465.66 lakh crore from Rs 465.14 lakh crore in the previous session.

On BSE, over 320 stocks hit fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade. These included Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, Apollo Hospitals, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, Divi’s Labs, Lupin, DMart, HDFC AMC, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Shriram Finance, and United Spirits.

On Nifty50, shares of Cipla (1.46%), Dr Reddy’s Labs (1.28%) and Coal India (1.28%) closed as the top losers while Titan (3.11%), LTIMindtree (1.44%) and Wipro (1.16%) closed as the top gainers.

In terms of sectors, Nifty Realty (0.97%), Auto (0.38%), Oil & Gas (0.38%), Pharma (0.12%) and FMCG (0.07%) ended in the red. Nifty Media (0.81%), Consumer Durables (0.66%) and IT (0.46%) ended with decent gains.

Nifty Bank rose 0.14%, while the PSU Bank and Private Bank indices rose 0.32% and 0.09%, respectively.

Stock of Interglobe Aviation, parent company of IndiGo, rose almost a percent after Jefferies maintained its ‘buy’ recommendation on the counter and raised the target price on positive levers for growth.

PVR Inox stock surged close to 4%, extending gains to the third session in a row.

Further, the share of Suzlon surged over 4% after it sold its headquarters building, located in Pune, to 360 ONE for a total consideration of Rs 440 crore.

Chola Finance stock surged over 5% to hit an all-time high of Rs 1,797. AU Small Finance Bank shares ended 2% higher a day after AU Small Finance Bank submitted its application to the Reserve Bank of India to transition from a small finance bank to a universal bank.

Indian rupee ended at record low at 83.98 per dollar on Thursday versus Wednesday’s close of 83.97.

On the global front, investors are focused on the monthly jobs report in the US, due out on Friday.

It will be a significant factor in influencing expectations about the size and extent of Fed rate cuts.