Market ends flat with Nifty hovering around 25,450

Stock market ended flat on Monday with the Nifty hovering around 25,450. The development came as investors turned cautious ahead of likely development around the US-India trade deal expected later this evening.

At close, Sensex was up 193.42 points or 0.23% at 83,432.89, and the Nifty was up 55.7 points or 0.22% at 25,461.

Further, Nifty Midcap index was down 0.27%, while smallcap index shed 0.4%.

Among the sectors, oil & gas index gained 0.4%, FMCG index rose 1.7% while on the other hand, media index was down 1%. Further, the IT and Metal lost 0.7% each, and Nifty Bank and Nifty Auto also shed 0.15% each.

FMCG stocks saw a massive surge despite weak overall mood after recording a sequential pickup in demand. This was driven by a rebound in volume growth—especially in urban markets.

On BSE, around 150 stocks touched their 52-week highs. Some of the key names were Glenmark Pharma, LT Finance, Apollo Hospitals, Navin Fluorine, EID Parry, Fortis Healthcare, Laurus Labs, Muthoot Finance, Ramco Cements, Kama Holdings, among others.

Further on Nifty50, as many as 22 stocks ended higher with the top gainers being Hindustan Unilever up by 3%, Tata Consumer up by 1.8% and Nestle up by 1.26%. Some of the key ones on the losing side were Bharat Electronics down 2.5%, Tech Mahindra down 1.8% and ONGC down 1.5%.

In stock specific action, shares of Tata Group’s apparel giant Trent gained over a percent to snap its two-day losing streak.

Nykaa shares also rose after the Q1 business update. Further, Hazoor Multi Projects shares surged more than 15% on winning the project worth Rs 913 crore.

The market continues the positive outlook with the global macro factors continuing to inject volatility, steady domestic institutional support.

Positive sectoral performance may provide a buffer to the markets, enabling a gradual recovery and consolidation in the coming weeks.