Market closes in positive territory with gains in most sectors

Stock market closed in a positive territory on Thursday snapping two-day losing run on fag-end buying in select blue-chip stocks.

At close, the Sensex was up 483.03 points or 0.59% at 81,795.35, and the Nifty was up 128.35 points or 0.52% at 24,880.80.

Advertisement

Gains were registered across most sectors, except FMCG and PSU banks, which ended in the red.

Advertisement

India VIX, a key volatility gauge, dropped sharply by 8%, signalling a temporary cool-off in market nervousness.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also ended with gains of 0.48% and 0.39%, respectively.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly Rs 445.5 lakh crore from nearly Rs 444 lakh crore in the previous session.

Among the major sectors, only Nifty PSU Bank was down 0.24% and FMCG was down by 0.13% ended with losses.

Nifty Metal was up 1.21%, Realty up by 1.14%, Pharma was up by 0.92% and IT spiked 0.77% to close with healthy gains.

Nifty Bank and Financial Services indices rose 0.23% and 0.10%, respectively.

On Nifty50, around 37 stocks closed higher with the shares of IndusInd Bank up 2.47%, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries up by 2%and Eternal by 1.8% ending as the top gainers.

The top losers were HDFC Life Insurance Company (1.07%), BEL (0.81%) and Tata Consumer Products (0.68%).

Shares of IndusInd Bank edged over 2% higher even as SEBI barred bank’s former top executives for alleged insider trading.

ITC shares fell for a second session in a row following a block deal, with British American Tobacco Plc trimming its stake in the consumer staples giant in the previous session.

Market ended higher amid positive global cues after a US federal court blocked President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs. Recovery was seen toward the end of the session, driven by F&O expiry-led covering.