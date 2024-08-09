Market bounces back led by buying across sectors

Benchmark indices bounced back on Friday and erased last session losses with a percent gain led by buying across the sectors.

The surge was on the back of positive global cues and extended the gains as the day progressed with Nifty crossing 24,400 and Sensex went closer to 80,000-mark.

Sensex closed 820 points, or 1.04%, higher at 79,705.91, while the Nifty 50 ended with a gain of 251 points, or 1.04%, at 24,367.50.

Notably, the Nifty 50 made a new all-time high by touching the 25,000 levels on August 1, but shortly after that, the market witnessed increased levels of volatility.

On Nifty 50 index, HDFC Life (1.09%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (0.16%), Maruti (0.12%) and Sun Pharma (0.10%) ended in the red. Divi’s Labs ended flat.

The gainers were Eicher Motors (5.68%), Mahindra and Mahindra (3.05%) and Shriram Finance (2.88%).

BSE Midcap index rose 1.21%, while the Smallcap index moved up by 0.79%.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly Rs 450 lakh crore from nearly Rs 445.8 lakh crore in the previous session.

Major sectoral indices ended with gains, with Nifty PSU Bank (1.92%), Media (1.83%), Auto (1.72%), IT (1.55%), Realty (1.55%) and Oil & Gas (1.33%).

On a weekly scale, Nifty 50 extended its losing run into the second consecutive week, falling 1.4%.

Sensex declined 1.6% for the week. BSE Midcap index slipped by a per cent, while the Smallcap index fell nearly 2%.

Shares of NBCC (India) surged over 11% in intraday trading on Friday after the company secured a significant order worth Rs 15,000 crore from the Srinagar Development Authority.

Suzlon Energy’s market capitalisation surged past the Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the first time in trade on August 9, rising over three percent to hit a fresh 52-week high.

Open-ended equity mutual fund inflows slipped 8.61 percent to Rs 37,113.39 crore during July on a fall in investments in large-cap and mid-cap funds, according to the data released by the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI), the industry trade body for mutual funds on August 9.

Earlier, inflows into equity mutual funds had surged by 17 percent to Rs 40,608.19 crore in June, a record high.

As per AMFI data, monthly gross systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows hit a fresh record high of Rs 23,332 crore during July against Rs 21,262 crore in June.