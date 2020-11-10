Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra’s (M&M) second quarter profit after tax (PAT) dropped by 88 per cent to Rs 162 crore as it was impacted by low sales during the period. The company had posted a PAT of Rs 1,355 crore during the July-September period last fiscal.

On the other hand, its revenue rose by 6 per cent to Rs 11,590 crore in the second quarter as against Rs 10,935 crore in the same period last fiscal.

The Mumbai-based firm said it sold 87,332 units in the second quarter, down 21 per cent from 1,10,824 units in the year-ago period.

Tractor sales, however, increased by 31 per cent to 89,597 units in the July-September period as compared to 68,359 units a year ago, it added.

M&M shares were trading 0.37 per cent up at Rs 618.60 apiece on the BSE.