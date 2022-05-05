Mahindra XUV700 made as Cool Police Car

Mahindra & Mahindra has recently introduced the XUV700 in India. This SUV is having stunning looks and also loaded with bunch of features and a remarkable power. This newly launched XUV700 has created a great hype in the market, with more than 50,000 bookings in the first two days alone, and the company had to halt the booking process. Now similarly, it is gaining popularity which is because of it’s automotive lifestyle store XLR8 as it has digitally rendered an image that depicts the XUV700 in a police car appearance.

It can not be odd as Mahindra’s other SUVs and MUVs like Scorpio and Bolero are used by the police departments in many states of India. While talking about the XUV700’s new look, it has a white exterior paint with red and blue livery, making it simple to identify as a patrol car.

To make it more evident, there are ‘Police’ logos on the side and front of the SUV. The roof has been outfitted with blue and red flashing lights. Furthermore, for police use, the SUV can be customised with a variety of extra features and technology, such as radio communication devices, weapon holsters, and so on. The car offers a lot of capacity and is available in 5-seat and 7-seat variants, which makes it more suitable for cop use. The Mahindra XUV700 is available with two engines: a 2.0L turbo-petrol and a 2.2L turbo-diesel. The former has a maximum torque of 380 Nm and a peak output of 200 PS.

The diesel engine, on the other hand, comes in two tuning options. It produces 155 PS and 360 Nm in the MX trim, and 185 PS and 450 Nm in the AX trim (420 Nm on MT variants) and the transmission chores are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic.