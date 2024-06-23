M-cap of 3 of top-10 most valued firms jumps Rs 1.06 trillion

The market valuation of three of the top-10 most valued firms jumped Rs 1,06,125.98 crore last week (June 17 to 21). For the week, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank emerged as the biggest gainers.

Further, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 217.13 points or 0.28 per cent in the aforesaid week.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Infosys were the gainers from the top-10 pack.

Reliance Industries retained the number one place followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, LIC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Hindustan Unilever and ITC faced a combined erosion to the tune of Rs 1,01,769.1 crore.

The mcap of HDFC Bank zoomed Rs 52,091.56 crore to Rs 12,67,056.69 crore while the ICICI Bank added Rs 36,118.99 crore taking its valuation to Rs 8,13,914.89 crore.

Infosys m-cap climbed Rs 17,915.43 crore to Rs 6,35,945.80 crore. However, the market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled Rs 32,271.31 crore to Rs 19,66,686.57 crore.

The mcap of TCS tanked by Rs 8,321.6 crore to Rs 13,78,111.45 crore and that of Bharti Airtel diminished by Rs 7,261.72 crore to Rs 8,04,262.65 crore.

Other companies on the losing side were the LIC which lost Rs 27,260.74 crore from its mcap which stood at Rs 6,47,616.51 crore.

While the ITC’s valuation eroded by Rs 14,357.43 crore to Rs 5,23,858.91 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever dropped by Rs 8,904.95 crore to Rs 5,73,617.46 crore.

State Bank of India’s valuation declined by Rs 3,391.35 crore to Rs 7,46,454.54 crore.