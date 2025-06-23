Kharif sowing area surpasses 137.8 lakh hectares, boosting hopes for higher crop output

The area under kharif crop sowing has increased to 137.84 lakh hectares so far this year, compared to 124.88 lakh hectares during the same period last year, according to official data released on Monday.

An increase of 12.97 lakh hectares in the early part of the season augurs well for higher agricultural production, as per data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

This development is expected to boost farmers’ incomes and help keep food inflation in check.

According to official figures, the area under rice, sowing of which has just begun, stands at 13.22 lakh hectares as of June 20 this year, as compared to 8.37 lakh hectares during the same period last year.

The area under pulses has reached 9.44 lakh hectares, up from 6.63 lakh hectares during the same time last year. This increase of 2.8 lakh hectares in the early part of the season is a positive start, as higher pulse production plays a key role in controlling inflation.

The area sown under cotton has increased by 2.12 lakh hectares to 31.25 lakh hectares so far, compared to 29.12 lakh hectares in the previous year. This rise in cotton acreage will benefit the labour-intensive textile sector in the country.

The area under coarse cereals has also seen a sharp rise, reaching 18.33 lakh hectares so far this season, up from 14.77 lakh hectares during the same period last year.

The overall increase in sown area this season is attributed to better monsoon rains, which have facilitated sowing in the country’s unirrigated regions, accounting for nearly 50 per cent of India’s farmland.

Last month, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved an increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for 14 kharif crops for the 2025–26 marketing season. This move aims to ensure remunerative prices for farmers and incentivise greater production.