IT, real estate stocks lead market rally

IT stocks are the biggest gainers in Thursday’s monster rally of more than 800 points after the US Fed gave a dovish message on interest rates.

IT indices are up more than 2 per cent. Mphasis is up 6 per cent, Coforge is up 5 per cent, LTIM is up 3 per cent, Tech Mahindra is up 3 per cent, HCL Tech is up 3 per cent.

Real estate index is up more than 3 per cent with Brigade up 4 per cent, Phoenix up 4 per cent, Godrej Properties is up 4 per cent.

The clear dovish message from the Fed Wednesday has set the stage for a smart Santa Claus rally in the coming days, and this can even trigger a pre-election rally that can take the markets to a series of new highs, says V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The takeaway from the Fed message Wednesday is that the tightening cycle is over and three rate cuts are possible in 2024. The market expects four. The record breaking rally in the Dow will send many indices to new records, he added.

The crash in the US 10-year yield to 4 per cent will trigger large capital flows to India. The main beneficiaries will be the large caps, particularly the fairly valued large caps in banking. IT too is likely to attract buying.

Retail exuberance can lift the mid and small caps, too; but there is no valuation comfort in this segment, he said.

