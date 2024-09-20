Indices jump over 1%, Nifty closes above 25,750 for first time

Benchmark indices extended gains for the second consecutive session on Friday to hit fresh all-time highs amid positive global cues and buying across the sectors.

At close, the Sensex was up 1,359.51 points or 1.63 per cent at 84,544.31, and the Nifty was up 375.20 points or 1.48 per cent at 25,791.

Sensex hit its fresh all-time high of 84,694.46 while the Nifty 50 jumped to its record high of 25,849.25 during the session.

On BSE, over 250 stocks, including ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Bajaj Finserv and JSW Steel, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade.

Zomato, Bajaj Holdings, Britannia Industries, Marico, Eicher Motors, Havells, Indian Hotels, Max Healthcare Institute, Persistent Systems, PI Industries, Trent and United Spirits were also among the 265 stocks that jumped to their one-year highs.

BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices ended with solid gains of 1.16 per cent and 1.37 per cent, respectively.

Overall market capitalisation (mcap) of the firms listed on the BSE rose to a record Rs 472 lakh crore from Rs 466 lakh crore in the previous session.

On Nifty, the biggest gainers were M&M, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel and L&T, while losers included Grasim Industries, SBI, IndusInd Bank, TCS and Bajaj Finance.

Among the sectors, all ended in the green with auto, bank, capital goods, healthcare, FMCG, power, telecom, metal and realty rising 1-3 per cent.

The Nifty Bank index hit a record high of 54,066.10 during the day, crossing 54,000 for the first time.

IIFL Finance shares rose 11 per cent in early trading following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to lift restrictions on the company’s gold loan operations.

Patel Engineering shares rose over 5 per cent to Rs 60.4 in the afternoon after the company announced that it has secured a Rs 240-crore NHPC contract for Teesta-V Power Station.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) snapped a five-day losing streak, gaining as much as 10 per cent.

Notably, it had declined nearly 10 per cent during that five-day losing streak.

Shares of railway component maker Cosmic CRF were locked at 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 1,809 apiece after the company’s subsidiary NS Engineering Projects bagged an order worth Rs 127 crore from the infrastructure industry.