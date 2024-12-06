Indices end with marginal losses after RBI’s move on repo rate

Benchmark indices ended with marginal losses in the volatile session on Friday after the RBI delivered on expected line by keeping the repo rate unchanged and cutting the CRR.

Nifty 50 and Sensex showed little movement with Nifty closing below 24,700 after a series of key announcements by the RBI.

At close, the Sensex was down 56.74 points or 0.07% at 81,709.12, and the Nifty was down 30.60 points or 0.12% at 24,677.80.

Advertisement

Sensex wrapped up the week with a notable uptick of 2.39% while the Nifty 50 posted a sharp weekly gain of 2.27%.

The top gainers on Nifty included Tata Motors (3.06%), Bajaj Auto (2.34%), Axis Bank (1.56%), Maruti Suzuki India (1.21%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (1.17%).

On the losing side were Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (1.41%), Cipla (1.39%), Bharti Airtel (1.08%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (1.03%), and Asian Paints (0.92%).

On BSE, around 230 stocks touched their 52-week high including, Anand Rathi, City Union Bank, Coforge, Deepak Fertilisers, eClerx Services, HCL Technologies, Indian Hotels, Laurus Labs, MCX India, Medplus Health, Paytm, Oracle Financial Services, PB Fintech, Persistent Systems, Piramal Enterprises, Tech Mahindra, among others.

Among the sectors, Nifty Metal led the gains with a rise of 1.23%. It was followed by Nifty Consumer Durables, Nifty Auto, and Nifty PSU Bank, all of which closed higher with gains ranging from 0.42% to 1.09%.

Nifty Media was the top laggard falling by 0.33%. The top gainer of previous session, Nifty IT, snapped its five-day winning streak, ending the session with a modest loss of 0.2%.

BSE Midcap index was up 0.3% and smallcap index was up 0.6%.

Shares of BSE Ltd have been on a roll in recent days after surging over 19 per cent in three straight sessions.

Shares of RITES closed nearly 3 per cent higher after the company secured a significant project from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur.

Further, Newgen Software shares jumped over 3 per cent after Jefferies states that it remains constructive on the company’s growth prospects.

For the eleventh consecutive policy meeting, RBI MPC pulled off a balancing act keeping the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

RBI’s move of reducing the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points had little impact on market sentiment, as it was largely anticipated by investors.