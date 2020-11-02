Domestic equity benchmarks ended marginally higher on Monday, tracking strong buying sentiment in financial stocks amid positive cues from global markets.

The S&P BSE Sensex settled 143.51 points or 0.36 per cent higher at 39,757.58 levels while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 26.75 points or 0.23 per cent to 11,669.15.

BSE Gainers were led by IndusInd Bank, gaining around 7 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries (RIL) was the top laggard, crashing over 8 per cent. HCL Tech, TCS, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Maruti and UltraTech Cement also ended in the red.

On the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap ended on a mixed note. The MidCap closed up 0.36 per cent while the SmallCap plunged 0.7 per cent.

According to experts, better-than-estimated Q2 performance from banks and strong auto sales numbers offered support to the market.

On the global front, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended on a positive note.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading with significant gains in early deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 2.06 per cent lower at USD 37.16 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee depreciated 32 paise to end at 74.42 against the US dollar.