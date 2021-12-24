Follow Us:
India’s foreign exchange dip lower by $160 million

SNS | Mumbai | December 24, 2021 10:42 pm

In a latest update, India’s foreign exchange reserves dipped lower by $160 million during the week ended December 17.

The Reserve Bank of India’s forex reserves decreased to $635.667 billion from $635.828 billion during the week ended December 10.

India’s forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, SDRs, and the country’s reserve position with the IMF.

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged lower by $645 million to $572.216 billion.

However, the value of the country’s gold reserves rose by $475 million to $39.183 billion.

The SDR value remained static at $19.089 billion, while the country’s reserve position with the IMF rose by $9 million to $5.179 billion.

